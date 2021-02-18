MEPA issued for two boys last seen in Hardin

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two boys last seen Thursday in Hardin.

Fabron Bruce Flying, 7, and Fulton Blaze Flying, 9, were with their guardian at a Hardin gas station around 3 p.m., according to a statement from the Montana Department of Justice. Their non-custodial mother, 39-year-old Rheannon House Flying, pulled up to the gas station in a Ford Fusion, put the two boys in her vehicle, and drove away.

The Ford Fusion is described as older and black or dark brown, with Arizona license plates. Her possible destinations are listed as Billings or the Crow Reservation.

Fulton stands 4 feet 1 inch tall, and was last seeing wearing a Champion hoodie, a t-shirt and white Jordan shoes. Fabron is 3 feet 2 inches, and was wearing white/gray sweatpants, a navy blue t-shirt and white Jordan shoes. He also had a black/gray jacket and brown stocking cap, according to the announcement from the state DOJ.

Rheannon House Flying is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Due to her past drug use, there is concern for the boy’s safety.

The MEPA was issued on behalf of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with information regarding the boys' whereabouts can call (406) 665-9780, or dial 9-1-1.

A MEPA has also been issued for 13-year-old Lauren Joseph Krebs, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Hardin. Krebs left a residence in her parents' white Chevy Silverado, and there is concern that she may harm herself. Her destination is unknown, and the license plate of the Chevy is 228053C.

