Metal fabricator turns skills to art after move to Montana

Two years after his early retirement, Sisson lost his wife to cancer.

"I was just trying to recalculate what I'd do with the rest of my life," Sisson said. "I've wanted to be in Montana since I was a kid."

With his four daughters grown and out of the house, Sisson left Athens, Tennessee for St. Regis in 2018 but has since moved to Polson, with plans to move to Bigfork in the coming weeks.

Following his move to Montana, Sisson needed a challenge to harness his energy, which led him to buy a welder. Once he started working on the ram horns, he discovered a newfound joy that tested his patience and created a focal point for him. As a goal-oriented person who could no longer work, he dedicated much of his time to the project.

"In the process of starting those horns, I had this free thinking and this flow coming out of me for art that I have never seen or felt," Sisson said. "I wanted a challenge and the horns were a great challenge and I knew it would be because of my tremors."

Sisson spent eight months crafting the ram horns, patiently refining every detail. He attached three metal pieces per hour on average while creating the ram horns.