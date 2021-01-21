Meth use survey for DOJ shows users start young, treatment options lacking

A new survey of meth users in Montana suggests most first tried the drug as adolescents, with approximately half of the respondents beginning between ages 10 and 16.
The “Methamphetamine Use in Montana” report was commissioned by the Montana Department of Justice and published in December. It is based on 99 respondents, of whom 60 were men and 30 were Native American.
Report co-author Katie Loveland said the respondents came from across Montana, including the Hi-Line, Eastern Montana, reservations and larger cities. All had been through treatment for a substance use disorder at least once, and most had been through three or more times.
The report showed women began using the drug earlier than men, with nearly half of the participating women saying they had first used between ages 10 and 15. Among the men interviewed, just 25% had started that young.
A persistent theme in the report was the lack of treatment options. Several respondents said they saw a felony conviction as their only reliable path to getting help.
More than two-thirds of the people interviewed said they had used meth to self-medicate, including for mental problems like depression, anxiety and ADHD, as well as physical ailments like migraines and arthritis.
Another two-thirds said immediate family members had shown signs of addiction, or used drugs or alcohol regularly.
Meth use in Montana is growing, the report said, and it is taking a toll.
Meth-related overdose deaths have increased, from anywhere between two and 16 annually for the years 2009-2014, all the way up to a range of 24-34 from 2015 to 2018. The numbers came from a Department of Public Health and Human Services publication from August.
Stimulant-related visits to emergency departments increased 31% from 2016 to 2018, or from 1,885 to 2,478, that same DPHHS publication showed, citing hospital discharge data. The report didn't state what other drugs were included in the category, but an author note did say "stimulant" was sometimes used in place of "methamphetamine," and said not all systems used the same reporting methodologies.
The total cost of stimulant-related hospitalizations and emergency department visits in 2018 in Montana was $39 million, according to DPHHS.
The new meth use report was commissioned by former Attorney General Tim Fox, who launched an initiative called Addressing the Impact of Drugs, or Aid Montana, aimed at better tackling substance use statewide.
Web pages for press notifications about the initiative have been taken down, along with all press releases prior to Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s new administration.
Department of Justice Communications Director Kyler Nerison said: "We've archived some old content as Tim Fox is no longer the Attorney General."
Nerison did not respond to questions about whether Knudsen had read the report and, if so, what his takeaways were.
While campaigning, Knudsen focused heavily on law enforcement as a priority to curb growing meth use and other crime in Montana. He acknowledged a lack of treatment availability and said more public-private partnerships were needed to address it.