Meth use survey for DOJ shows users start young, treatment options lacking

A new survey of meth users in Montana suggests most first tried the drug as adolescents, with approximately half of the respondents beginning between ages 10 and 16.

The “Methamphetamine Use in Montana” report was commissioned by the Montana Department of Justice and published in December. It is based on 99 respondents, of whom 60 were men and 30 were Native American.

Report co-author Katie Loveland said the respondents came from across Montana, including the Hi-Line, Eastern Montana, reservations and larger cities. All had been through treatment for a substance use disorder at least once, and most had been through three or more times.

The report showed women began using the drug earlier than men, with nearly half of the participating women saying they had first used between ages 10 and 15. Among the men interviewed, just 25% had started that young.

A persistent theme in the report was the lack of treatment options. Several respondents said they saw a felony conviction as their only reliable path to getting help.

More than two-thirds of the people interviewed said they had used meth to self-medicate, including for mental problems like depression, anxiety and ADHD, as well as physical ailments like migraines and arthritis.