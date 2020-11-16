MHP identifies man shot, killed on I-90 in Stillwater County

On Monday the Montana Department of Justice identified the man fatally shot by a trooper on the interstate in Stillwater County on Friday.

Charles Craig Meeks, 38, had been throwing "flaming objects" from a car window on I-90 near mile marker 422, according to a press release from department spokesman John Barnes.

Multiple brush fires were being reported along the interstate, Barnes said.

Meeks, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was traveling westbound and accelerated beyond the speed limit when law enforcement located him, according to the press release. A Columbus police officer, Stillwater County deputy and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper had located him.

Meeks eventually stopped near mile marker 403 and refused to cooperate, Barnes wrote.

"A confrontation ensued and the trooper discharged one round from a department-issued shotgun," Barnes wrote.

Meeks died at the scene and no officers were injured.

The Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the case. The officers from each agency involved are on administrative leave. The release did not identify the officers by name or provide years of service.