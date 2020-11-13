MHP trooper shoots, kills man in confrontation on I-90 near Columbus

A man is dead after a shooting involving a Montana Highway Patrol trooper Friday night.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in Stillwater County along Interstate 90, according to a Tweet from MHP. There is no threat to the public, and the trooper was not injured.

A subsequent tweet from MHP said that the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office had requested help from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation in investigating the shooting. More details would be released by MHP at a later time.

"It's my understanding that because the Stillwater County Sheriff requested the assistance of the Division of Criminal Investigation, they will be taking the lead in the investigation," said MHP Sgt. Kyle Hayter.

Hayter said the shooting occurred on I-90 west of Columbus, but could not comment any further.

