Migration accumulation: Report highlights importance of wildlife corridors

Deer, elk and pronghorns in the western United States are capable of traveling long distances across rugged country every spring and fall to reach the best food available to ensure their survival.

Until the advent of more affordable GPS collars and mapping technology, the extent of those movements was unknown. In the last decade, however, research has “blossomed,” providing the public a prime opportunity to preserve and protect the routes and thereby the animals, according to Matt Skroch.

Skroch is project director for U.S. Public Lands and Rivers Conservation at the nonprofit Pew Charitable Trusts, a global research and public policy “change agent.” He and Leslie Duncan recently co-authored a report compiling many of the key wildlife migration studies, noting the implications of the work as a way to promote conservation. The article is titled: “How to Conserve Wildlife Migrations in the West.”

“The report is a call to action, really,” Skroch said in a phone interview. “It’s a call for using the latest and greatest in scientific insights to preserve these populations of incredibly important wildlife into the future.”

Some of the impediments to migration the report highlights include: urban sprawl, highways, fencing, mining and oil and gas exploration. “An estimated 620,000 miles of fencing crisscrosses the western U.S., much of it in wildlife habitat away from population centers,” the report noted.

Growing

Skroch said as states like Montana continue to see population growth, problems for wildlife are going to increase. He pointed to housing growth in rural areas as one example of how traditional wildlife habitat is being fragmented. Montana communities seeing population growth include Bozeman, Big Sky and Livingston which are located on the edge of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, one of the most intact segments of wildlife habitat in the United States.

“There are more people living in Montana than in the state’s history,” Skroch said. “There are more cars on the road, more homes in the exurban interface and a bigger strain on these wildlife populations.”

Much of the research cited in the Pew report occurred in studies conducted through the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Migration Initiative. The program’s researchers have identified long migration routes tread by mule deer, pronghorn and elk populations in the western third of the state. Diagramming the movements has shown the importance of mountainous public lands as a source of nutrition while lowlands are key for winter range.

“Conserving a given migration might involve a bridge across a highway, an exclusion zone for new energy development, a county land use plan that incorporates wildlife movement areas,” Skroch and Duncan advocate. “The science is clear, and solutions exist. All that remains is for the various stakeholders to embrace those solutions.”

While the wildlife studies may be known regionally or in biology circles, Skroch and Duncan have condensed the highlights of the research – along with possible challenges and solutions – in one digestible package for a larger audience. Skroch is hopeful agency officials and lawmakers, who are in a position to make “good public policy,” will read the document.

For the fiscally concerned, the report also noted possible economic impacts.

“Detailed evaluations of the modern economic impact of ungulate migrations are scarce,” the report said. “But one analysis of 2015 data from Wyoming found that the state’s big game species, most of which are migratory, support $224 million in retail sales, have a total economic impact of more than $303 million, and support at least 3,100 jobs, mainly guides who host out-of-state hunters. And hunting and outfitting provide sizable economic benefits to other western states. For example, during 2014, elk hunters spent $138 million on food, lodging, transportation and equipment in Montana.”

Montana

After scanning the Pew report, Justin Gude said the studies were all familiar but the tone of the report suggesting a “sense of crisis” did not apply to Montana. Gude oversees wildlife studies in the state as chief of the Wildlife Research & Technical Services Bureau for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

In the Big Sky state, Gude said wildlife movements are not unnecessarily impeded. In places where GPS collared wildlife have identified fences blocking travel, the agency has had success working with nonprofits, landowners, the state, Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to make the fences wildlife friendly.

“We’ve been working together on this stuff for a long time,” he said.

This is the last year of a three-year pronghorn tracking project in Eastern Montana. About 700 pronghorn were collared in eight study areas with 400 still transmitting data, Gude said. So far, the collars have revealed that most of the animals in Eastern Montana move around a lot seeking the best food but don’t migrate.

Meanwhile in western Montana, a herd of pronghorn annually migrates across the Big Hole Valley to reach its winter range south of the Pioneer Mountains. The animals summer close to Anaconda and the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area, Gude said.

Several hundred elk are also collared. One bull walked from the Broadus area to the Black Hills of South Dakota and stayed. A elk cow from the Ashland region walked almost to Ekalaka but went back to her homeland, Gude said.

As Skroch noted, there’s something about the idea of wildlife migrations that spark interest among people.

Mule deer

In south-central Montana, FWP wildlife biologist Shawn Stewart has been following about 60 mule deer that were collared on three winter range areas near the sagebrush lands of Belfry. The idea was to look at possible transmission pathways for chronic wasting disease, which was first detected in a mule deer buck shot in the region.

So far the study has shown most of the deer move northwest to Red Lodge Creek and Cooney Reservoir, not up into the mountains or south into Wyoming like Stewart thought they would.

“I never would have predicted that, ever,” Stewart said.

The monitoring has highlighted the importance of the dry, sagebrush lands at the base of the Beartooth Mountains for the wintering mule deer, he added. It also emphasizes the ability of chronic wasting disease to be moved around the region, although so far it hasn’t been detected in deer farther north.

Whether it is disease, drought or habitat loss, mule deer populations have been on a slow decline across the Beartooth Face, Stewart said. During his last survey, mule deer numbers along the Stillwater and Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone rivers were at their lowest point in the 40 years he’s been conducting the counts.

“The upper Stillwater has always been our bread basket for mule deer,” he said.

As deer numbers have plummeted, and public access has been restricted, hunter use of the region has also dropped, Stewart noted. Meanwhile, elk populations continue to inch upward in Hunting Districts 575 and 502, about 2,600 animals – the highest ever counted.

Challenges

The Pew report also noted that climate change and increasing recreational use of public lands pose threats to wildlife.

“One of the primary ways in which climate change may affect migratory ungulates is by shortening growing seasons and increasing the frequency and intensity of droughts, which can reduce the forage that animals access along their migratory routes. These effects may diminish the foraging benefits of migration to the point that animals will either experience increased mortality and lower reproduction or choose year-round residency rather than migration,” the report stated.

Recreation use of public lands covers a wide range of activities.

“Mountain biking; use of e-bikes, all-terrain vehicles, and motorcycles; backcountry skiing and snowmobiling; mountain climbing; dispersed camping; and other activities are growing in popularity,” the authors noted. “Existing trail systems are receiving more use, and new trail systems are quickly expanding into areas that historically had low levels of human use. And the potential impacts on migratory animals of these growing recreational demands on public lands, including possible displacement, increased energy expenditures, and lower rates of reproduction, are not yet well understood.”

The lengthy report, highlighted with footnotes to the numerous wildlife studies, expounding on the looming threats as well as possible solutions, can be found online at: https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/reports/2022/10/how-to-conserve-wildlife-migrations-in-the-american-west.

“We have the science and the data to inform the correct response to these threats,” Skroch said.