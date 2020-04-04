Miles City Bucking Horse Sale canceled for first time in its 69 years

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 70th anniversary of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale has been canceled because of COVID-19, the event’s board announced on its website.

The decision was made because of “our concern for the health and welfare of our friends, neighbors, and community,” the board said in a statement. “We have been very fortunate in our area of Montana, in that the presence of the virus is very minimal at this time and we all need to do what we can to keep it from spreading.”

It is the first time the event, dubbed the “cowboy Mardi Gras,” has been canceled. For 69 years, the Bucking Horse Sale has been held in Miles City in its current spectator format, but the event began long before that.

In 1914, area ranchers discovered that selling a horse considered broke to the cavalry drew a better price. Back then, it was known as the Miles City Roundup.

The four-day event drew as many as 12,000 people from all over the West and Canada to the Eastern Montana cattle town.

All 2020 refunds for ticket purchases, sponsors and exhibitors will be processed in a timely manner. All online ticket sales will be refunded to the funding source used to buy them originally, the board said.