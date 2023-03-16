The word “respect” comes up a lot in a conversation with John Kuntz.

Last year, Kuntz joined with fellow Miles City residents Matt Rinella and Miles Muscha to form the group Montana Hunters for Access. The goal was to create a way to thank landowners involved in the state’s Block Management Program.

Anyone who wants to donate time or money to Montana Hunters for Access is welcome, more info can be found online at montanahunteraccess.org.

The Block Management Program pays landowners to allow public hunting. In 2022, in Region 7 of southeastern Montana, 321 landowners enrolled 243 Block Management Areas, according to Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That provided access to 2.03 million acres of land – 1.48 million of which was private property connected to another 546,000 acres of state and federal lands.

By showing respect for those landowners and by providing volunteers for work days on the farms and ranches, or prizes at two appreciation dinners, Kuntz, Muscha and Rinella hope to preserve or even, with luck, expand landowner interest in Block Management.

“Here’s a group of sportsmen who want to show some respect for what the landowners have done,” Kuntz said, adding that it’s a big deal to let people you don’t know onto your property. “There’s a definite concern we’re not giving these people the respect they deserve.”

38 years

The Block Management Program, founded in 1985, is largely funded through nonresident license sales. The Montana Legislature is currently working on a bill that would double the payment cap to cooperators from $25,000 a year to $50,000.

According to FWP, in Region 7 alone more than 41,500 resident days and 27,600 nonresident days were tallied last year – more than 69,000 hunter days afield just in that region of the state. It took more than 40,600 hunters to tally all those days. Only about one-third of the hunters killed game, yet 73% saw game and 93% were satisfied with their experience.

Kuntz, Muscha and Rinella are also working to counter poor hunter behavior they’ve heard landowners complain about. Incidents like leaving gates open or trash behind has led some participants in Block Management to drop out.

“I hope the group can turn that around,” Kuntz said. “And I would love to see this group in every region.”

LandTrust

Montana stands at a crossroads where programs like Block Management could easily evaporate if landowners lose interest. Rinella said his fears are heightened by a fairly new Bozeman-based business. LandTrust is promoting Airbnb-type rental of private lands for activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking and mountain biking.

Some state hunters and Block Management cooperators are already complaining about crowding on publicly accessible lands. If more property is leased, that in theory crowds other hunters without cash onto less land, another issue the Montana Legislature is struggling to address.

So far, LandTrust lists more than 1 million acres of lands in Montana, with more soon to come, according to a recent press release. That’s because the Wilks brothers, one of the largest landowners in the state, plan to enroll “hundreds of thousands of acres.” The brothers have also provided a large part of the $6 million for the first round in venture funding. The investment will allow LandTrust to expand into five more states this year, the company said.

"We invested in LandTrust and are adding some of our lands to the platform because it allows us to provide the general public access to our private land in a safe, secure and simple way to create a more equitable and accessible outdoor experience for all,” said Justin Wilks, executive vice president at Wilks Brothers.

The Wilkses’ property in central Montana houses one of the largest elk herds in the state.

According to the LandTrust press release, “Similar to other companies in the sharing economy, such as home sharing sites like Airbnb and VRBO, LandTrust is a land sharing site where landowners can earn income by hosting a full range of outdoor recreational experiences on their land including hunting, fishing, bird watching, RVing, and more.”

“At LandTrust, we believe the future of working lands will be dependent on a portfolio of income from agricultural production, conservation, and recreational opportunities,” said Nic De Castro, founder and CEO of LandTrust.

Unlike a more traditional annual lease by an outfitter, De Castro said LandTrust’s platform allows landowners to let their friends, family and neighbors hunt and fish, and then generate income when they aren’t using it. Fees vary widely depending on the experience, ranging from $200 for a late cow elk hunt to $1,500 for a three-day elk hunt. In comparison, for Block Management enrollees FWP provides landowners a base fee and $13 per hunter per day.

Some Block Management properties in northeast Montana are reportedly so popular with out-of-state upland bird hunters that the Legislature is contemplating limiting the amount of time nonresidents can bird hunt in the state. According to FWP data, nonresident bird hunter numbers have increased 50% in the last five years.

Threat

Rinella said LandTrust and other private leases of land by outfitters is “not a good sign for publicly accessible, nonpaying hunting.” He pointed to other western states where leased private lands are the rule, not the exception.

“The kind of hunting I care about is under grave threat,” Rinella said, who noted between 2012 and 2016 outfitter leased acreage in Montana climbed from around 7 million acres to more than 18 million, almost a third of private lands in the state.

“I put the blame squarely on hunting celebrities because they are free advertising for people who want to lease their land,” Rinella said, explaining that he believes hunting shows increase the appeal of paying to lease private lands.

Pressure is continually building for more and more privatization of wildlife, he added, and once land is leased, it rarely reopens to the public. So for now, Rinella and Kuntz are looking to help preserve Block Management through a simple program.

“Hunting has been good to us,” Rinella said. “We don’t want to see it become inaccessible because it’s all leased out.

“We want to help preserve something that approximates what hunting has always been in this country.”