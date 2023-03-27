The Wacker kids have started a new business that they are excited to share with the community and your flock.

Miles Wacker, 15, Karina Wacker, 12, and Frederick Wacker, 6, are all equal partners in their new business, Wacker’s Chicken Treats.

Wacker chicken treats are a mix of naturally dried and harvested grasshoppers with a hint of barley screenings.

The Wacker family farms and ranches outside of Miles City and all three kids have grown up working and helping on the farm.

“We were driving through the fields on the range one day in the middle of summer and grasshoppers were everywhere. That’s when we started thinking about collecting them,” Miles said.

Before this, the family was feeding their chickens mealworms. Out of curiosity they tossed a handful of grasshoppers in with their own chickens and they loved them.

From there, the three began collecting the grasshoppers while the family was screening their crops for planting and they got trough loads of grasshoppers.

The process of making the treats is fairly simple.

“The combine goes through the field and will pick up grasshoppers. Everything is then put into grain bins where they eventually die. During the process of getting ready to plant the grain screener will separate the grasshoppers out,” said Miles.

Once separated, the kids put them into troughs and re-screen them by hand again another two to three times. After this the grasshoppers get bagged into either 1.5 pound or 4 pound bags.

“I think this will be kind of a seasonal thing. Not year round. Late winter to early spring while we are screening all of our grain out,” said Miles.

They don’t want to stop here though.

“We’ve kind of thought about collecting all the little screenings that come out of the barley because chickens love those too. We’ve looked at it and it would allow (people) to feed things that are really healthy for their chickens,” said Miles.

The kids have already sold over $500 worth of product in two weeks. They also have customers from all over. They recently shipped a bag of treats all the way to New York.

Their mom, Nicole Wacker, said that there are “lots and lots of different places including locals” that the treats are being sold to.

Since all the kids are equal partners they are each able to save some money. Frederick is saving his share in hopes of buying a bike and Miles is putting his towards future gas money once he gets his license.

When asked what their favorite parts are Miles said that it’s “probably giving the bag to people and them saying I really hope this helps my chickens and they start laying eggs.”

While Karina said it’s “turning a bad thing into a good thing.”

Since the family farms, a large number of grasshoppers can be bad for their crop. Karina is hopeful that they can now at least make something good out of it if it is another bad year of insects.

The kids are also donating a portion of their earnings to charity. Their first being the Wake Up and Lace Up fundraiser that was held on Saturday. The kids hope to keep donating bags or proceeds back into community events.

Currently there are two different sized bags available. Customers can choose from the one gallon bag which equals a pound and a half of grasshoppers for $15. Or the 2.5 gallon bag which equals four pounds of grasshoppers for $35 a bag.

To place an order contact Nicole Wacker on Facebook.