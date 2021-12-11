Miles City man dies after crash on I-94

A Miles City man died Thursday after the pick-up truck in which he was traveling went off the road in Treasure County earlier in the week.

The 72-year-old was a passenger in a truck driven by a 68-year-old man, also from Miles City. The two were driving westbound on Interstate 94 on Dec. 7, according to a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol. With snowfall from the day prior leaving the road icy, the truck slid off the right side of the interstate near the town of Hysham and struck an embankment.

Both men were taken to St. Vincent Healthcare, where the 72-year-old died of his injuries two days later. The driver was released after being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At least 230 people have died on Montana’s roads so far this year, according to preliminary data from MHP. As 2021 nears its end, fatal crashes are up by more than 13% compared to last year. MHP has responded to at least five fatal crashes across the state during the past week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.