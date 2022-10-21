Miles City meth trafficker sentenced to six years in prison

A Miles City man who admitted to trafficking meth in the community was sentenced today to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Robert George Medina, 39, pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute meth. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement investigating a drug trafficking organization in Miles City arranged for controlled purchases of methamphetamine and a firearm from Medina in November and December 2019. When arrested on Dec. 9, 2019 for a probation violation, Medina was found with 38.4 grams of pure meth.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie R. Patten prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

