Miles City native Mark Sweeney files for U.S. House race

State legislator and Miles City native Mark Sweeney has entered the race for Montana’s Eastern U.S. House district.

Sweeney, a Democrat who lives in Philipsburg, said he’s running because Eastern and central Montana are represented poorly by Matt Rosendale, the state’s current at-large member of the U.S. House.

“He voted against the infrastructure bill, and I think we hold his feet to the fire on that. He's going to want to be at the ribbon cuttings, but you have that $600 million or $100 million irrigation project on the Milk River that's going to irrigate 150,000-plus acres, and then provide municipal water for the communities on the Hi-Line. And he didn't vote for that? How do you not vote for that?” Sweeney said.

“I talk about his vote not to award Capitol Hill Police the Congressional Gold Medal for the insurrection on Jan. 6,” Sweeney said. “Well, you know, I really took offense to that.” Sweeney’s grandfather was a Capitol Hill policeman.

“The first bill I think he carried was to outlaw sanctuary cities,” Sweeney said of Rosendale. “We don't have sanctuary cities in Montana. Let’s talk about Montana issues. Let's talk about agriculture, country-of-origin labels for beef producers and what that’s going to do for Montana beef that I think is the best in the world.”

Sweeney, 62, spent half of his life in Eastern Montana. After college at University of Montana Western, the Miles City native worked at the Lower Yellowstone River Intake for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Intake is the beginning of the lower Yellowstone Irrigation Project, a 400-mile system of canals that waters 55,000 farm acres between Glendive and Sidney. It’s a balancing act to keep water flowing to the region’s sugar beet farms, while also caring for the fish in the Lower Yellowstone River.

During Sweeney’s time on the Lower Yellowstone, the state was establishing walleye at its Miles City fish hatchery. Sweeney’s job was to collect walleye eggs downstream from the intake on a stretch of the Yellowstone extending to Savage.

“That's a great project. I went out there not too long ago. Well, I went up there for paddlefishing, and I looked at for the first time since the structures had been built,” Sweeney said. “I followed its building because it has a lot to do with fisheries. It’s very interesting.”

Through the development of the walleye program at the Miles City hatchery, and work on fish populations as far northwest as Lake Koocanusa, Sweeney earned a reputation for breeding programs. He became the manager of the Washoe Park Trout Hatchery in Anaconda, where biologists developed the population of genetically pure North Slope Cutthroat used to re-populate the fish to their historic Montana territories.

During his 25 years in Anaconda, Sweeney became an Anaconda-Deer Lodge commissioner and also a state senator, representing an area that stretches from Drummond to Walkerville, in the northern reaches of Butte.

Sweeney’s wife, Sue Sweeney, has been a principal at Broadwater Elementary in Helena for the last 12 years. Sue’s father lives in Philipsburg and needs looking after, which is why the couple settled there.

Sweeney said his long-range plan is to relocate to Billings, as many Eastern Montanans do. A three-minute YouTube video introducing Sweeney’s candidacy features footage of the Democrat at a kitchen table meeting with old Eastern Montana friends, among them Kathy and Don Rumpf, both long-time Billings educators, and Rob Stanton, a Billings West football coach. Every chair is occupied by someone Sweeney has known since his childhood, most of them from Miles City or Baker.

“I’ve always been an Eastern Montana guy. It’s where I was raised and worked. Those are the people I understand,” Sweeney said.

The rules for the running for U.S. House do not require a candidate live in the district, but they do have to inhabit the state at the time of election.

There are several other Democratic candidates in the race, including Red Lodge outdoors author Jack Ballard, former Billings City Council member Penny Ronning and Skylar Williams, also of Billings.

In addition to Rosendale, there are two other Republican candidates. Charles Walking Child, of Helena, and James Boyette, of Bozeman, which is in the Western House District.

The primary election is June 7.

