A man died on Friday, Aug. 9, after backing his pickup into an embankment on his family ranch, Custer County officials said.
Christopher Cameron, 85, a Miles City resident, was at the ranch last Friday located about 17 miles northeast of Miles City and backed a Ford pickup into a steep embankment while trying to turn it around on the property, according to Custer County Sheriff Tony Harbaugh.
The truck flipped as it fell into the embankment and landed on its cab, killing Cameron on impact early Friday evening. Cameron’s family visited the ranch Saturday morning after he didn’t not return home the night before, and found the truck turned over.
The Montana Highway Patrol, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, and coroner responded to the scene. Cameron’s body was taken to a funeral home in Miles City.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.