Students at Miles Community College will see cost increases over the next two years.

During the MCC Board of Trustee’s meeting last week, an increase in tuition and fees was unanimously approved. With the board approval the motion now goes to the Board of Regents for final approval in May.

“Our increase is in line with what we have done in previous years, so we do not anticipate any concerns being evaluated at the Regents meeting,” Erin Niedge, dean of enrollment management and education support services, said in an email to the Miles City Star.

This is due to an increase in inflationary, operations, utilities and annual maintenance planning costs. Before making this decision the board did receive input from students on campus.

According to the resolution, all categories of tuition for FY24 will increase by an average of 3.19% per credit and an additional average of 3.08% per credit in FY25.

Current tuition is $97 per credit for in-district students. This will increase to $100 for FY24 and $103 in FY25. For out-of-district students it’s currently $151 per credit. This will increase to $156 in FY24 and $161 in FY25. For out-of-state it’s currently $280 per credit. This will increase to $289 in FY24 and $298 in FY25.

Fees at college will also increase.

All categories of mandatory fees for FY24 will increase an average of 49.12% per credit and an additional average of 5.88% per credit in FY25.

The athletic fee which is currently $7 will go to $8; the building fee which is currently $11.50 will go to $15 for FY24 and up to $17 in FY25. The instructional technology fee which is currently $7.50 will for up to $10 for FY24 and up to $11 in FY25. The student activities fee is currently $15.50 and will increase to $16. The campus technology fee which is currently $15.50 will go to $20.50 in FY24 and will increase to $38 in FY25.

The board is also looking into increasing housing and dining rates for the campus.

This resolution has passed the first reading. There will be a second reading during the May 22 meeting.

The increase will help with future furniture replacement in Pioneer Hall and the quads, cover the projected increase in food costs, cover the increase in personnel service costs and offset some overhead costs in the dining hall.

The current proposed rate increase for a shared double/Meal Plan C for FY25 is around 5% which is a 3% increase for housing and a 7% increase in dining.

A double room is currently $1,830 and will increase to $1,885; a single room is currently $2,910 and will increase to $2,995; a quad double room is currently $2,420 and will increase to $2,495 and a quad single room is $3,450 and will increase to $3,555. This is cost per semester.

Meal Plan A is currently $2,565 and will increase to $2,745; Meal Plan B is $2,280 and will increase to $2,440 and Meal Plan C is $2,020 and will increase to $2,160. This is cost per semester.