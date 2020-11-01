Mining company builds emergency shelter in Beartooth Mountains

The escape shelter was built to connect to the Frog Pond Adit, according to Robert Grosvenor, minerals administrator for the Custer Gallatin National Forest. An adit is a horizontal mine passage.

“We tied into the ‘old’ Frog Pond Adit for ventilation support at East Boulder earlier this year and have been constructing an emergency shelter/building for secondary egress/evacuation of personnel,” said James Wellsted, senior vice president of investor relations for Sibanye, in an email.

The Frog Pond Adit was built in the 1970s.

National forest land surrounds the mining venture, so the Forest Service is kept in the loop about activities at the mine site. The land where the shelter was built, although remote and surrounded by forest, is part of Sibanye’s mining patent. That means the federal government has passed title to the land to the mining company, giving it exclusive use of the land and minerals.

“The emergency shelter is designed to evacuate and shelter underground mine personnel in the event of a mine emergency,” Grosvenor wrote.