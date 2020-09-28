Mining company negotiating $50M in unpaid leases in Wyoming

The Interior Department is tasked with collecting any money owed and protecting public assets, in this case the federal leases, Godby said. The agency does not want to set a precedent of forgiving any or all of the unpaid royalties, but also does not want to force a mine shutdown.

Eagle Specialty Materials is based in Ohio and owned by Michael Costello. Because it is a private company, financial records are not public and analysts can only speculate on reasons why an agreement has not yet been reached.

"The last thing the Trump administration wants is to put a coal mine out of business a month and a half before the election," Godby said, adding that their may be political reasons the negotiations have continued. "If they push too hard, they might push them out of business, because clearly, if ESM had the money they would've paid it by now."

Eagle Specialty Materials technically is mining as a contractor for Contura under the sale agreement until it can secure transfers of state and federal permits and leases in its name.

Costello did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the negotiations.

