Bad weather has delayed the retrieval of the body of a 65-year-old Minnesota man who fell to his death while climbing Granite Peak on Saturday, according to Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.
The man’s name was being withheld until next of kin could be notified.
The experienced climber apparently slipped and fell about 150 feet while attempting with a climbing partner to reach the top of Montana’s highest peak, a 12,807-foot high precipice in the Beartooth Mountains. The duo were apparently about 200 feet from the summit when the man fell sometime during the afternoon.
Sheriff Office personnel were trying to coordinate an aerial retrieval of the body on Monday but were delayed by bad weather. A helicopter out of Bozeman was scheduled to fly in after an airplane scouted the area, Bichler said.
The climber’s partner notified the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center of the accident at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning after climbing down from the peak to get cellphone reception. They had apparently approached the peak from the Cooke City side, a route that goes up Sky Top Creek.