Minnesota company to close North Dakota coal-fired plant

North American Coal's Falkirk Mine supplies lignite to coal creek station and employs about 500 workers, whose jobs also are in jeopardy, Lignite Energy Council President Jason Bohrer said.

"I don't know of a single event in North Dakota of this magnitude, where more than 700 jobs in the state will be gone," he said. "This is what competition looks like when we're continually undercut by subsidies, incentives and regulatory policies that are making a focused attack on coal."

Great River said the power plant would be razed after it is shutdown, a process that would take about three years.

Bohrer predicted there could be a willing buyer before then.

"This is one of the newest, most environmentally compliant base-load power plants in the country," he said. "My sense this is the beginning of the process. With our state and federal partners, we will hunker down together to come up with a better outcome."

Great River said it has had discussions with potential buyers but found no takers, even at a giveaway price.

The company said it would pay local tax payments for five years, at $3 million a year. It did not disclose any severance packages for its employees.

Great River Energy in closed its Stanton Station coal-fired power plant in Mercer County in 2017, saying the half-century-old factory was no longer economical. The plant was demolished a year later.

