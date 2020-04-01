Minot police officer among 16 new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota increased by 16 on Wednesday to a total of 142. No additional deaths were reported.

Three people in North Dakota have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. All of the victims were elderly and had underlying health conditions.

In Minot, a police officer was quarantined at home after testing positive for the coronavirus and five other officers who were in contact with that officer were self-isolating. Chief John Klug told The Associated Press Wednesday the officer who tested positive did not need hospitalization.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma's office said the officer began self-isolation last Thursday after developing symptoms and a test later confirmed that the officer was positive, the Minot Daily News reported.