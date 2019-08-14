A teen from Big Timber who went missing in June was found safe Wednesday, according to afrom the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office.
Marshall Dammann, 16, was last seen on the evening of June 29. He was reported as a missing person on the Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
He was found safe last weekend in Kootenai County, Idaho. He was found in good health and has been removed from the missing persons list, according to the post.
Authorities had believed he may have planned to travel to Great Falls and may have traveled to Livingston.
The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office did not have any more details on Dammann’s disappearance.