Missing boy, girl found safe

Update: The children have been found safe, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

Great Falls police issued an Amber Alert for two missing children Monday evening.

Ezekiel and Savanna Gonzalez were taken from school at about 1 p.m. Monday by their non-custodial mother, Isabella Martinez, and Davin Dahl.

Police said that the children are believed to be in danger and were recently removed from Martinez's care, according to a release accompanying the alert.

The group was believed to be traveling in a dark blue 1998 Cadillac DeVille with a Montana license plate numbered 2-66011B.

Savannah and Ezekiel are both Hispanic. Savannah is 7 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a colorful dress with a butterfly print. Ezekiel is 8 years old with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Martinez is 26 years old and Hispanic, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white leggings, flip flops, and a dark mask.