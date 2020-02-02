You are the owner of this article.
Missing Bozeman teen found safe in Texas, police say

Gabrielle Harding

Harding

 Image courtesy Bozeman Police Department

A 16-year-old Bozeman girl reported missing in January has been safely located in Texas, police said Sunday.

On Jan. 20, the Bozeman Police Department began an investigation into the whereabouts of Gaberielle Harding, who had been reported missing.

Police believed Harding had willingly left her Bozeman residence and had been in Clatskanie, Oregon, as of Jan. 25, Bozeman police said in a press release issued Sunday afternoon. There, she was seen with 20-year-old Zachary Green Littlepage.

Law enforcement contacted the two in Hudspeth County, Texas, on Friday, police said in the press release.

Harding was being assisted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, while Littlepage was taken into custody on suspicion of custodial interference, according to the release.

Montana State University Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.

