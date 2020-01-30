Missing Browning woman found

A Browning woman reported missing on Tuesday has been found, according to the Glacier County Sheriff's Office.

She was found Thursday afternoon a day after she was reported missing by family members.

Trisha Alexander, 23, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Browning. She had dropped her mother off at a casino, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office made Wednesday evening.

She was last seen driving a red, 2007 Ford F-150 truck with a grill guard. The license plate number is CSZ940, according to the post.

Alexander is described as Native American, with brown eyes and hair, weighs 118 pounds and is 5-feet and 4-inches tall.