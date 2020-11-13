Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for infant last seen in Lame Deer

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-month-old girl last seen Nov. 3 was issued late Thursday night.

Melissa Killsnight is believed to be taken by her non-custodial mother, Lynette American Horse, according to an alert issued at 10:14 p.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice.

Melissa was last seen in Lame Deer on Nov. 3. There is no current known direction of travel or a known car, according to the alert, which was issued statewide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The infant is described as Native American, and has brown hair and eyes.

American Horse, 29, is described as Native American with brown hair and eyes. She stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

Anyone with information on Melissa is asked to call Northern Cheyenne Law Enforcement at 406-477-6288 or call 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.