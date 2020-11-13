Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for infant last seen in Lame Deer

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 18-month-old girl last seen Nov. 3 was issued late Thursday night.
Melissa Killsnight is believed to be taken by her non-custodial mother, Lynette American Horse, according to an alert issued at 10:14 p.m. Thursday by the Montana Department of Justice.
Melissa was last seen in Lame Deer on Nov. 3. There is no current known direction of travel or a known car, according to the alert, which was issued statewide.
The infant is described as Native American, and has brown hair and eyes.
American Horse, 29, is described as Native American with brown hair and eyes. She stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.
Anyone with information on Melissa is asked to call Northern Cheyenne Law Enforcement at 406-477-6288 or call 911.
