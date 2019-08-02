The Fort Belknap woman who went missing on Monday was found safe Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Belknap Indian Community Council.
Davalena Buckman Kelly, 18, was reported missing early Monday morning by her sister on Facebook. Her sister said she walked out of their home on the Fort Belknap reservation and never returned.
On Wednesday Kelly was reported as missing person on the Montana Department of Justice Missing Person’s Clearinghouse.
She was last seen Monday morning at a gas station in Beach, North Dakota and was believed to be traveling to Chicago with a man.
Details surrounding her recovery are unclear. In a Facebook post Kelly's sister thanked those who had shared the Facebook post and helped "get the word out," but said she would not be discussing the details of her sister's disappearance.