An Indigenous teenager reported missing Thursday has been found safe.

Laryssa Oldelk was last seen in Lodge Grass on Wednesday at around noon, according to a statement from the Montana Department of Justice. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued for the 17-year-old Thursday morning, and the DOJ announced she was found with a few hours.

Laryssa was seen leaving a Lodge Grass residence on foot, and there is concern for her well-being. She was wearing a grey hoodie and black-and-white checkered pants while carrying a large plastic bag.

Indigenous people make up about 7% percent of Montana's population, but account for nearly a quarter of all missing persons cases in the state. Native American children are especially vulnerable to going missing. A complete list of all current missing persons cases reported to the DOJ can be found at the department's Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.