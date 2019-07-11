A man's body was found Thursday morning in the Shields River in Park County after he went missing Wednesday night, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday just before 9:45 p.m. a 74-year-old man from Texas was reported missing in the area of Shields River Road East, Undersheriff Clay Herbst said. The Shields River Search and Rescue and the Sheriff's office began to search for the missing man Wednesday night, Herbst said.
The Livingston Police Department used K-9 officers and a helicopter with infrared capabilities to find the man. Attempts to find the man Wednesday night were unsuccessful, the press release states.
The man was not found until just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Deputies found the missing man dead in the Shields River. A Gallatin County Search and Rescue team recovered the body.
The press release does not state an exact location along the river.
The cause and manner of death is still under investigation, Herbst said. The man's identification had not been released as of Thursday afternoon "out of respect for the family," he said.
"We would like to thank all of the involved people and entities for the help in location and retrieving the missing man, and we would also like to express our sincere condolences to the family," Herbst said.