Missing or murdered indigenous women report finds federal data issues, missed deadlines

A recently released report by the Government Accountability Office on missing or murdered indigenous women found that some federal agencies have missed required deadlines put into place by legislation aimed at addressing the crisis. It also found that those agencies could benefit from more rigorous planning when it comes to improving data collection and intergovernmental coordination.
One conclusion is that improved data collection is important since a lack of comprehensive national data in any federal databases leaves it unknown how many indigenous women either go missing or are murdered in the United States. Likewise, the report found that improving intergovernmental and interagency coordination is important because cases continue to occur across jurisdictional boundaries in the United States.
Federal researchers have found that American Indian and Alaskan Native women suffer from intimate partner violence, human trafficking and murder at a disproportionate rate compared to most other women, the GAO report states.
One citation in the report references a 2016 National Institute of Justice report analyzing findings from a National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey to determine Indigenous women compared to non-Hispanic white women in the United States experience physical violence from an intimate partner 1.6 times as often (55.5% vs. 34.5%), stalking 1.8 times as often (48.8% vs. 26.8%) and psychological aggression 1.3 times as often (66.4% vs. 52%).
The GAO, which is a non-partisan congressional watchdog agency, was asked to review the federal response and other issues related to the MMIW crisis. It describes its report as examining to what extent the number of missing or murdered indigenous women in the U.S. is known, and to what extent the Department of Justice and Department of Interior have taken steps to address the crisis.
A combined 15 U.S. senators and representatives, including Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, are listed among those who requested the GAO review.
The report provides perspectives on how federal law enforcement agencies respond or assist with cases, but does not include perspectives on how state or local law enforcement agencies respond to cases of missing or murdered indigenous women because those issues fall outside the scope of the agency.
The GAO report found that a more detailed plan to continue data analysis efforts could provide federal agencies and other stakeholders with "information to better understand the nature of the missing or murdered AI/AN (American Indian/Alaska Native) crisis and identify emerging trends."
Those findings align with concerns that have been expressed for years by members and officials from multiple tribes, in some cases during congressional hearings. The GAO found in interviews with tribal stakeholders, including in Montana, and with at least one federal law enforcement official, there are "additional considerations" when using federal databases to identify the number of missing or murdered indigenous women.
Those considerations include underreporting of cases, misclassifications of race and misclassifications of manner of death. The GAO found useful, but not comprehensive, data was spread out across four different federal databases, some of which don't track things like tribal affiliation in cases. The GAO also found other data collection issues, like requirements that federal, state and local agencies report missing children under age 21, but not people over 21.
The requirements the GAO found that have gone unfulfilled past their statutory deadlines are tied to Savanna's Act and the Not Invisible Act of 2019, two pieces of legislation that went into law in October 2020.
Savanna's Act was named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, 22-year-old member of the Spirit Lake Nation who was murdered in North Dakota by a neighbor and found dead in 2017. The law directs the Department of Justice to review, revise and develop law enforcement and justice protocols to address missing or murdered Native Americans.
The Not Invisible Act of 2019 is defined as an act to "increase intergovernmental coordination to identify and combat violent crime within Indian lands and of Indians."
The missed deadlines, of which the report identifies four, stretch back as far as February 2021.
Two of the deadlines missed in April 2021 related to Savanna's Act concern outreach to tribal and urban Indian organizations about the ability to publicly enter information into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, also known as NamUS and about improving "tribal data relevance and access to databases."
In another instance due to the timing of the report, the GAO could not determine if U.S. Attorneys had met an Oct. 10 deadline to incorporate regionally appropriate guidelines into office policies and procedures concerning the response to cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people. The GAO report notes that as of June 17, 2021, U.S. Attorneys had not begun to develop regionally appropriate guidelines, leaving them with less than four months to meet the deadline to incorporate those guidelines into procedures and policies.
The fourth missed deadline pertains to a requirement in the Not Invisible Act of 2019 requiring the Secretary of the Interior in coordination with the Attorney General, establish and appoint all members to a Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians. That commission is supposed to make recommendations to departments by April 2022 on federal government actions that can be taken to help combat violent crime against American Indians and within tribal lands.
To that end, the GAO includes four recommendations in its Oct. 28 report. Three of the recommendations would affect the U.S. Department of Justice. Those recommendations include that the Attorney General develop a plan including key steps, who will accomplish them, and by when, for ongoing analyses of existing federal data and future data which can be used to identify relevant trends in cases of missing or murdered American Indian and Alaskan Native women.
The GAO also recommends the attorney general take similar steps for a strategy to educate the public about the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUs).
Thirdly, the GAO recommends the AG develop a plan with milestone dates for the purposes of outreach to tribes, tribal organization and urban Native American organizations about the ability to publicly enter information regarding missing persons through NamUS or another non-law enforcement sensitive portal.
The GAO recommendation to the Department of Interior is that the Secretary of Interior coordinate with the AG to finalize a draft plan establishing and appointing all members to the Joint Commission on on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians.
Both agencies have agreed to the recommendations, which still remained unfulfilled as of the report's publication on Oct. 28.
In a section titled "Conclusions," the report states that new requirements in Savanna's Act and the Not Invisible Act "have the potential to address some concerns raised by tribal stakeholders about the federal response to the MMIW crisis, but this potential depends on implementation."