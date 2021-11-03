Missing or murdered indigenous women report finds federal data issues, missed deadlines

The GAO, which is a non-partisan congressional watchdog agency, was asked to review the federal response and other issues related to the MMIW crisis. It describes its report as examining to what extent the number of missing or murdered indigenous women in the U.S. is known, and to what extent the Department of Justice and Department of Interior have taken steps to address the crisis.

A combined 15 U.S. senators and representatives, including Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, are listed among those who requested the GAO review.

The report provides perspectives on how federal law enforcement agencies respond or assist with cases, but does not include perspectives on how state or local law enforcement agencies respond to cases of missing or murdered indigenous women because those issues fall outside the scope of the agency.

The GAO report found that a more detailed plan to continue data analysis efforts could provide federal agencies and other stakeholders with "information to better understand the nature of the missing or murdered AI/AN (American Indian/Alaska Native) crisis and identify emerging trends."