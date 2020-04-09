Missing Park County teen's body found

A body found several miles from Emigrant, Montana has been identified as Res Windham, the 15-year-old who went missing after going for a run Tuesday night somewhere near the small Paradise Valley community.
Res' body was found on Thursday afternoon by search crews, according to a social media post on the Park County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Park County deputies, Park County Search and Rescue and over 150 community volunteers turned out to search for the boy.
"I would like to personally thank all of you for the help and support and all of the community members that helped in so many ways," Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in the post. "Please join me in keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."
Park County crews searched Wednesday and Thursday for Res. The teen was last seen Tuesday around 7 p.m. going for a run in the small Park County community of Emigrant.
The Park County Sheriff's Office asked search volunteers to meet Thursday morning at the Emigrant General Store to participate in a grid search over a large area.
Searches were ongoing despite the expiration of the initial Missing and Endangered Person Advisory earlier Thursday, Bichler said.
The MEPA was issued shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
