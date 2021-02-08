Missing person advisory issued for 4-year-old last seen with non-custodial father in Terry

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Prairie County Sheriff's Office for a 4-year-old girl last seen with her non-custodial father.

Kenna Marie Coutts-Harris, a white female, was last seen with her non-custodial father, Derek Coutts, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Terry.

Coutts-Harris and Coutts were scheduled to meet with the girl's mother Monday but they did not show up. No one has been able to contact them and there is concern for the child's welfare due to Coutt's past drug history.

Coutts-Harris is described as 4-feet tall, 60 pounds with blue eyes and sandy hair. Derek Coutts is a white male, 5-feet 9-inches tall, 175 pounds, bald with green eyes.

There is no known vehicle or direction of travel.

If you have any information on Kenna, please contact the Prairie County Sheriff's Office at 406-778-7101 or dial 911.

