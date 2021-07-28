Missing Plentywood man found dead after motorcycle crash

A Sheridan County, Montana man reported missing Monday has been found dead after the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office discovered a motorcycle crash on Highway 5 West, just west of Plentywood.

On Wednesday morning at about 9:40, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office located the crash using an airplane owned by an area citizen and cell phone location data to help search for Olson, according to Sheriff Heidi Visocan.

Once the crash was discovered, Olson was declared dead at the scene. Montana Highway Patrol was called to investigate the accident.

There was no information yet on the when the crash occurred, Visocan said.

Olson, 53, left his hometown on a motorcycle trip to the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory initiated by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen Saturday. He was riding a blue Honda Shadow with grey flames on the gas tank.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0