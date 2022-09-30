Missoula should be targeted with any power brownouts, says Republican PSC member

If there were to be brownouts for NorthWestern Energy customers, let them be in Missoula, a conservative Montana Public Service Commissioner declared this week in a rambling speech that seemed to startle his peers as he declared, among other things, that it was time for Montana’s Republican officeholders to flex their political power.

To be clear, NorthWestern Energy has never publicly suggested that brownouts were imminent, or informed regulators that it couldn’t meet demand. But, Randy Pinnocci told fellow commissioners during a Tuesday meeting that the utility had confided in him that it was twice on the verge of brownouts in the last year.

Pinocci wanted PSC staff to tell him whether commissioners would have any say in where brownouts would take place.

“The ratepayer is asking me to find out some answers on this because I think we’re seeing for the first time, maybe in the history of Montana, to be prepared for this. I noticed some Missoulian people here, that they didn’t mind if their power shut off now and then. So, Maybe Missoula is the one to turn off. I think in the event that happens at 20-below, they’re gonna have a very different attitude.”

The PSC regulates monopoly utilities, including the state's largest, NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities. Customers of monopoly utilities are recognized as "captive," meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal. The commission determines the price these customers pay.

Pinocci's remarks follow a day of coordinated protests against NorthWestern Energy in Missoula and Bozeman. Members of Families for a Livable Climate delivered petitions bearing more than 1,000 signatures and calling for NorthWestern to abandon fossil fuels by 2030. A student-led group, Fridays for Future Missoula rallied at Main Hall at the University of Montana. The Sunrise Movement in Gallatin County, which advocates for renewable energy, demanded in Bozeman that NorthWestern decarbonize.

“I would love to know the source of who's signing up for Missoula for brownouts because I think that seems like an odd comment. No one to my knowledge has said that,” said Winona Bateman, of Families for a Livable Climate.

The group’s letter to Northwestern “is really saying that we want the company to go in the direction of clean and affordable and renewable energy, which is what lots of Montanans across the state want,” Bateman said. “There's broad support for that. Lots of people showed up to ask them for that, but the company's leadership keeps not going in that direction.”

Specifically, petitioners are critical of the “net zero by 2050” emissions plan NorthWestern rolled out in March. That plan calls for investments in new fossil fuel generation to continue into the 2030s and the retirement of coal-fired power plants to begin in the 2040s. Carbon dioxide emissions would fall sharply when the four coal-fired power plants in which NorthWestern has a stake begin leaving its portfolio in 20 years. During this time, a pivot to gas-fired power plants and renewables would lower the "carbon intensity" of NorthWestern's portfolio, meaning that while existing carbon emissions persisted, additional generation would produce less greenhouse gas.

Warning of blackouts

However, there is an increasing push in Montana politics to rally around coal power. In August, Pinocci and fellow Commissioner Tony O’Donnell issued a bogus warning on PSC letterhead that blackouts were imminent for customers of Montana Dakota Utilities in Eastern Montana because, commissioners said, energy was in short supply. The warning included a proclamation that only Colstrip Power Plant could keep Montanans from freezing in the winter or going without power in the summer.

MDU debunked the warning, telling Lee Montana Newspapers it had adequate power even for the hottest days of air conditioning season. The utility questioned why the Colstrip appeal was logrolled into the warning, given that MDU isn’t a Colstrip customer. However, MDU did retire the coal-fired units at Lewis and Clark Generating station last year, which Pinocci attempted to prevent.

There were no rolling blackouts in MDU’s service area during an extremely hot August.

A few weeks after the Pinocci-O’Donnell advisory, the PSC announced it was opening an investigative docket “to address issues of resource adequacy and risk surrounding Montana's energy future.” Commissioners indicated that Gov. Greg Gianforte was doing something similar. The investigation is an extraordinary step for the PSC. For years, conversations about resource adequacy in the region centered around the Northwest Power Plan, a regional document that calculated the probability of a loss of load, meaning a power shortage resulting in rolling blackouts.

For years the Northwest Power Plan forecasted that blackouts were becoming more probable during times of peak demand as coal-fired power plants were slated for retirement and permitting for new power plants didn’t seem brisk enough to fill in the gaps. However, the forecasting changed in 2021 when the draft of the latest plan concluded that if within the six years, 3,500 megawatts of renewable energy came online, then the expected retirements of coal-fired power plants in the region was manageable. The references to the Northwest Power Plan by Montana’s fossil fuel advocates have since died down.

‘Pursue coal more’

At the same meeting in which Pinocci tabbed Missoula for brownouts, state Rep. Ed Hill, a Havre Republican, asked commissioners to issue an alert about a Montana energy crisis if Colstrip shut down.

“Someday we might possibly be able to get away from coal as our baseload power, you know, maybe we can move into nuclear. I think that's a good option. But for now, we don't have nuclear we do have coal and I think that we need to pursue coal more,” said Hill. He attempted to recite the Montana Republican platform position on Colstrip, which supports continued private investment in Colstrip beyond 2025.

Colstrip, which primarily delivers power to utilities in Oregon and Washington, faces several challenges to remain open, starting with state laws banning coal power in its primary service areas. The first ban in Washington begins at the end of 2025. A second ban in Oregon begins in 2030. Currently, utilities in Oregon and Washington hold a 70% ownership share in Colstrip. But non-utility owner, Talen Energy is acquiring a larger share of the power plant, even as it progresses through bankruptcy.

Talen has relied on Republicans in the Montana Legislature and Gov. Gianforte to create laws nullifying portions of the power plant ownership agreement so that majority owners from the Pacific Northwest can’t call the shots.

During his rant, Pinocci said it was time for the Republican Party, through its elected officeholders to do more, by lowering taxes on NorthWestern Energy. He explained his rambling speech was preparation for a upcoming presentation to Republicans.

“When I explain it this weekend in Lewistown, I'm going to remind the Republican Party that they have control of the House and Senate, the governor the Public Service Commission, and they all tell me that they're going to lower property taxes, but that's not what I'm seeing,” Pinocci said. “So I'm gonna put them on the spot to say, you've got to get a handle on some reasonable property taxes because my ratepayer winds up paying it.”

Not long after, PSC Commissioner Jim Brown asked Pinocci not to ask speculative questions of PSC staff, the caution coming after Pinocci asked if commissioners could decide which Montana communities would suffer brownouts. Brown also reminded Pinocci that the subject before the commission wasn’t brownouts, or coal power, but whether to approve a large rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers. The commission did eventually approve a $92.2 million rate increase, one that would inflate residential electric rates $134.28 a year for a customer using 750 kilowatt hours a month.

O’Donnell then stated that the Republican Party didn’t control the PSC, which is comprised of five elected officials, all of them Republican.

“Couple things that I think need to be clarified one very, very friendly clarification, in that Commissioner Pinocci referred to the Republican Party controlling the Legislature, the Senate, the governorship, the Public Service Commission,” O’Donnell said. “Just to clarify, we are all Republicans, but the Republican Party does not control this Public Service Commission in any way, shape, or form.”

This is a big election year for the PSC. Brown is a candidate for the Montana Supreme Court and though court candidates cannot declare party affiliation, Republicans have identified Brown as part of their plan to gain control of the only branch of state government where they feel underrepresented.

Brown is currently the PSC president, both he and Vice President Brad Johnson would exit the commission at year’s end if Brown wins the court spot. Johnson is term limited out. The most experienced members of the commission in 2023 would be Pinocci and O’Donnell, followed by Jennifer Fielder, a yet to be elected Johnson replacement and an appointee to replace Brown.

Johnson represents a district anchored by the Flathead Valley and Lewis and Clark County. Republican Ann Bukacek and Democrat John Repke are competing for the position, which pays $112,444 a year. Theirs is a district Republicans have dominated.

Pinocci is on the ballot this November, as well, in a district that stretches from northcentral to northeast Montana, but he is unopposed.