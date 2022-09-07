Missouri River reservoirs drop as drought persists

August was so dry that runoff into South Dakota’s Oahe Reservoir was only 10% of average.

Oahe is just one of many dams along the Missouri River managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. On Wednesday the agency released its monthly report noting that continued drought had dropped runoff to 0.9 million acre feet above Sioux City, Iowa, which is only 62% of average.

Going into September, the Corps is predicting 20.2 million acre-feet for this year, which is 78% of average. Average annual runoff for the upper basin is 25.8 MAF.

“Reservoir inflows in August were much lower than average,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “We expect below-average inflows into the system through the rest of 2022.

With the low inflows, Fort Peck Dam is expected to drop its releases to 4,000 cubic feet per second by mid-September, down from 7,800 cfs. By the end of the month the reservoir’s elevation is predicted to be 2,220.4 feet, down almost a foot from August.

Drought conditions in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continued throughout the month of August. Per the Master Manual and the September 1 System storage check, winter releases from Gavins Point Dam will be 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), as part of the overall water conservation measures.

Low water levels have also impacted power generation at the Corps dams along the Missouri River. The six power plants are projected to generation 7.3 billion kilowatt hours this year, compared to a long-term average of 9.4 billion kilowatt hours.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, drought conditions in the Upper Missouri River Basin have worsened over the past month. Seventy-four percent of the basin is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with 7% of that being extreme or exceptional drought. Northern Montana and southwestern Nebraska show exceptionally dry soil conditions. The September and seasonal drought outlooks show existing drought persisting and expanding in the basin through the end of November.

The Corps will hold a public meeting on Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Peck Interpretive Center.