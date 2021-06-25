Mistrial declared in wrongful death suit over 2016 Livingston police shooting

O’Brien’s estate accused the defendants of wrongful shooting, use of excessive force, violation of department policies and negligence.

The city said O’Brien had been the aggressor and was shot after 14 commands to stop his actions and, even then, only after running at police.

In a Park County coroner's inquest held roughly three months after the shooting, the jury determined the officers were justified in using deadly force.

The jury this week was asked to decide a number of questions at the trial before going into deliberations Wednesday. Namely, they needed to determine if the city was negligent, if O’Brien was negligent, if either of those negligent acts caused his death, and then if both parties were negligent in causing the death, they had to allocate blame.

O’Brien’s family can only recover damages if the jury determines he was 50% or less responsible for what happened.

A new trial has been set for August.

O'Brien's mother and son are represented by Jenna Lyons and Nathan Wagner, of Missoula.

The City of Livingston and Police Chief Dale Johnson are represented by Randy Nelson.

Billings attorneys Harlan Krogh and John Crist are representing officers Engle and Emanuel.

