Mistrial declared in wrongful death suit over 2016 Livingston police shooting

A deadlocked jury forced a federal judge to declare a mistrial Thursday in the lawsuit alleging the wrongful death of Sean Patrick O’Brien against the City of Livingston, its police chief and the two officers who shot and killed O’Brien outside a Livingston Shopko in January 2016.
O’Brien was killed Jan. 2, 2016, when officers Kevin Engle and Andrew Emanuel responded to the Shopko after reports that a man had said the store’s employees had “better call the cops or someone might get shot,” according to court proceedings.
During the trial, interpreting dash cam footage from the two responding officers became a point of contention. The plaintiff argued O’Brien was running away, while the defense asserted O’Brien charged at officers with a knife in his hand.
O’Brien’s estate accused the defendants of wrongful shooting, use of excessive force, violation of department policies and negligence.
The city said O’Brien had been the aggressor and was shot after 14 commands to stop his actions and, even then, only after running at police.
In a Park County coroner's inquest held roughly three months after the shooting, the jury determined the officers were justified in using deadly force.
The jury this week was asked to decide a number of questions at the trial before going into deliberations Wednesday. Namely, they needed to determine if the city was negligent, if O’Brien was negligent, if either of those negligent acts caused his death, and then if both parties were negligent in causing the death, they had to allocate blame.
O’Brien’s family can only recover damages if the jury determines he was 50% or less responsible for what happened.
A new trial has been set for August.
O'Brien's mother and son are represented by Jenna Lyons and Nathan Wagner, of Missoula.
The City of Livingston and Police Chief Dale Johnson are represented by Randy Nelson.
Billings attorneys Harlan Krogh and John Crist are representing officers Engle and Emanuel.