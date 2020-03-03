Billings student takes MMIP speech to national competition

Brandi Johnson takes a deep breath before beginning her speech.
She’s about to transform from a soft-spoken sophomore to a polished performer whose impassioned speech earned hear a trip to a national competition. More than that, she’s about to embrace a personal topic, missing and murdered indigenous people, or MMIP, a growing movement to find justice for Native Americans and solutions to address high rates of violence and disappearances.
The Senior High School student qualified for the national speech and debate tournament not only because of her meticulous preparation and practiced performance, but because she was willing to “draw it straight from your soul, straight from your heart, and give it to people.”
The MMIP movement has gained momentum during the past year as it aims to bring awareness of Native Americans facing some of the nation's highest rates of homicide, sexual violence and domestic abuse, statistics that frequently manifest in local cases. The push is at least partially responsible for additional media attention paid to recent cases, like that of Selena Not Afraid, a Hardin 16-year-old found dead near I-90 in January after a 20-day search.
Brandi didn’t know Selena, but the case still hit home. They were the same age, members of the same tribe, and had attended the same school.
“I’m one of the main categories that’s targeted for that issue,” Brandi said. “You’re one of those main statistics.”
She joined speech and debate as a freshman in Billings, having moved between the Crow Reservation, Hardin and Missoula earlier in life. As a high schooler, she was looking for a way to make a larger impact than a typical class project.
“(Friends) always say, oh my god, public speaking, that’s terrible,” Brandi said. But she viewed it as a way to further educate about MMIP, a topic that had already had “kind of gave me a sense of purpose, talking about it, just with friends.”
She was pretty sure she wanted to use it as a speech topic for this year, but she took a bit to settle on it and arrive at a format that blends her words with those from poetry, news media and popular culture.
“Unless it’s an inappropriate topic, (we tell kids to) run with it,” said assistant speech coach Kathy Johnson, who is not related to Brandi.
The speech ran 20 minutes in Brandi’s first practice, more than twice as long as it is now. During the weeks that followed, she tweaked her source material and then had to resist the urge to over-tweak as the speech solidified.
During her first competition in November, she took third, a performance that in her words, was “pretty bad … (but) I got way more comfortable doing the speech.”
Brandi's category requires some theatricality, and her performance is designed to be delivered not just to judges but to a larger audience. She moves purposefully; her cadence and volume rises and falls. She sometimes implores, sometimes cajoles, and sometimes pauses to let everything else sink in.
More competitions followed, leading up to the Montana National Qualifier Tournament in Billings on Feb. 14. Judges' comments ranged from criticism to “when are you going to run for office?”
Brandi advanced through the two-day competition and placed second in the Program Oral Interpretation category. She now has the opportunity to compete at the National Speech and Debate Association's 2020 National Tournament in Albuquerque in June. Senior’s speech and debate program raises funds for the trip.
It’s also a chance for Brandi to advance her goal of spreading awareness about the MMIP movement.
“(People) often know what the acronym is,” she said. “But they don’t really know the names and the stories and the racism and sexism that are typically behind these issues.”
Understand it better: Our stories on the missing and murdered indigenous people crisis
The Billings Gazette has continued to examine one of the most urgent issues in Montana and our region — missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.
In Montana, Native Americans are just 6.7% of the total population, but make up 26% of missing persons cases.
The problem has persisted for generations, and many of the cases remain unsolved. The causes are numerous and complex, and any lasting solutions have been elusive.
The Gazette is exploring the reasons the crisis has persisted and what can be done about it.
And, we need your help. We welcome your tips, suggestions and feedback at billingsgazette.com/mmiwtips.
