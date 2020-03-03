Billings student takes MMIP speech to national competition

She joined speech and debate as a freshman in Billings, having moved between the Crow Reservation, Hardin and Missoula earlier in life. As a high schooler, she was looking for a way to make a larger impact than a typical class project.

“(Friends) always say, oh my god, public speaking, that’s terrible,” Brandi said. But she viewed it as a way to further educate about MMIP, a topic that had already had “kind of gave me a sense of purpose, talking about it, just with friends.”

She was pretty sure she wanted to use it as a speech topic for this year, but she took a bit to settle on it and arrive at a format that blends her words with those from poetry, news media and popular culture.

“Unless it’s an inappropriate topic, (we tell kids to) run with it,” said assistant speech coach Kathy Johnson, who is not related to Brandi.

The speech ran 20 minutes in Brandi’s first practice, more than twice as long as it is now. During the weeks that followed, she tweaked her source material and then had to resist the urge to over-tweak as the speech solidified.

During her first competition in November, she took third, a performance that in her words, was “pretty bad … (but) I got way more comfortable doing the speech.”