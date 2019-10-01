BROWNING — The Blackfeet Nation will host the first-ever Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women tribunal in the U.S. at Blackfeet Community College on Friday and Saturday. The tribunal will record public testimony from MMIW survivors and victims’ families, as well as provide private sessions for witnesses who may be hesitant to share their accounts in a public forum.
“We welcome witnesses from the Four Directions to attend and share their experiences. This is not just a Blackfeet or Montana tribes’ tragedy, it is an Indian Country tragedy, and a national and international disgrace,” said Tim Davis, chairman of the Blackfeet Nation, in a press release.
The Blackfeet Nation is uniquely positioned to host this tribunal in the lower-48 states. The Blackfeet Tribe (Amskapi Pikuni), a member of the Blackfoot Confederacy along with its three sister tribes – the Piikani, Blood and Siksika, located in Alberta, Canada, stands in solidarity in combatting the issue of MMIW (MMIP) in Indian Country.
Tribal members constitute 7% of Montana’s population, but the state identifies some 26% of missing persons as Native American. Available evidence suggests that may be a low estimate. Last year’s Urban Indian Health Institute Report identified Montana as the state with the fifth highest incidence of MMIW cases.
Billings, which had the same disturbing ranking among cities, is a known hub on the I-90 corridor through Crow, Cheyenne and Lakota-Dakota country to Minnesota, along which indigenous women and children are trafficked into sex slavery. The western “track” runs from Missoula to Seattle. As of spring 2019, Montana had not submitted any MMIW data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Blackfeet MMIW Tribunal is being held in conjunction with the Global Indigenous Council and is endorsed by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council
The Blackfeet Nation extended invitations to members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, including 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and members of the Trump administration. The invitations and responses will be posted on the tribunal website.
For more information, go to mmiwtribunal.com or mmiw-gic.com, call 406-209-8480 or 703-980-4595, or email info@mmiwtribunal.com.