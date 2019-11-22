The Crow Tribe has begun paperwork to form its own police department, after declaring a state of emergency over lack of Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement on the reservation.
The BIA has been the primary law enforcement agency on the reservation since the early 1980s, when BIA took over from the Crow Tribal Police. The FBI also has jurisdiction on reservations and typically investigates serious crimes on tribal lands.
The move comes out of concerns that the BIA is not staffed to respond to emergencies, combat serious crimes or address the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women crisis, Crow Tribal Chairman A.J. Not Afraid said Wednesday in a press release.
“The Bureau of Indian Affairs has routinely demonstrated a lack of interest in fulfilling a trust responsibility to provide proper public safety services,” he said.
The tribe also pushed for increased law enforcement two years ago after a triple homicide in Lodge Grass. There are three BIA officers for the 2.3 million-acre reservation, with a population of more than 7,000.
Not Afraid said the Crow Reservation is trying to transition from the BIA to a tribal law enforcement contract. That would be done through Public Law 93-638, the Indian Self-Determination Act of 1975, which allows tribes to provide their own law enforcement through federal grants and contracts.
While the tribe explores that option, Not Afraid asked the BIA to immediately provide more officers, perform background checks and additional training for all officers, as well as weekly updates from the BIA.
He also requested, in a Wednesday letter to the director of the BIA Office of Justice, that the officers make a more concerted effort to engage in the community to promote trust between tribal members and law enforcement.
"Big Horn County, which is primarily made up of the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, has the highest rate of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases in Montana," Not Afraid writes.
On Wednesday, U.S. senator for Montana Jon Tester echoed this statistic in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying Big Horn County has seen at least 27 missing and murdered indigenous woman cases in 2019. Yellowstone County has the second highest number of cases, according to the letter.
It's difficult to know for sure how many missing people there are. In Montana, Native Americans are just 6.7% of the total population, but make up 26% of missing persons cases, and the real percentage is likely higher.
To address this problem, the Montana Legislature created a state missing persons specialist position, who is focused on lowering the number of missing people in the state.
Two months into the job, the specialist, Misty LaPlant, reported she's been able to shrink the number of people in Montana's missing persons clearinghouse by 17% and lower the share of Native Americans on the list too.
In mid-November, there were 148 people in the clearinghouse, down from 179 when she started Sept. 8. The number of missing Native Americans in the clearinghouse also dropped from 56 to 35.
An October report generated by LaPlant showed the two counties, Big Horn and Yellowstone, made up more than half of the reported missing Native cases. Seven were on the Crow Reservation, two on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, four in Big Horn County, 10 in Billings and four in Yellowstone County. The two counties made up 27 of 46 active missing persons cases in the state in October, the data showed.
“The Crow Tribe is seeking to be proactive in our efforts to combat crime and provide assistance to the Tribal members and victims of such crimes,” Not Afraid writes.
The Crow Tribe will hold a meeting Monday to speak with law enforcement agencies, including the BIA, Big Horn County Attorney and Sheriff's Office, and the MHP to discuss law enforcement issues, the release states. It does not specify a time or location for the meeting. An email to the Crow Tribe’s public relations team seeking the time and place for the meeting was not returned Friday.