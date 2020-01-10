The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are requesting that anyone who drove along Interstate 90 in the hours that Selena Not Afraid went missing to contact law enforcement.
Anyone driving between Billings and Hardin who passed the rest stop at mile marker 474 and the Fly Creek exit between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on New Year's Day are asked to call the tip line at 406-665-9800.
Selena was last seen New Year's Day around 2 p.m. at the eastbound rest area off Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin. She reportedly walked away from the rest stop after the people who were giving her a ride to Hardin drove off and left her and another woman at the rest area.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, gray sweater, blue jeans and gray ankle boots. She is 5-foot and 9-inches tall and weighs 133 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar near her mouth and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger.
Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn said law enforcement were still searching the area as of Friday morning, but there were no new updates he could comment on.
"We're constantly getting leads," he said. "The update will be when we find her."
On Wednesday the FBI issued a 'be on the lookout' alert, or BOLO, for the girl, especially in the areas of Yellowstone, Big Horn, Rosebud and Treasure counties. The agency was called in on Tuesday to assist with her disappearance.
