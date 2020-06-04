You are the owner of this article.
FBI: Missing Crow teen found safe
A missing 15-year-old girl  from the Crow Reservation who was last seen on Monday has been found safe.

According to a press release from the FBI, Mya Madplume was found safe Wednesday evening, two days after she went missing. 

Madplume was last seen leaving her guardian's residence on the Crow Reservation on Monday. On Tuesday evening the Montana Department of Justice issued a MEPA, or missing endangered person advisory, for the girl. 

The FBI does not specify where Madplume was found on Wednesday evening. She was "determined safe," according to the release.

The earlier advisory has said it was believed Madplume might have been heading to Spokane, Washington.

In the release the FBI thanked several local law enforcement agencies, including the Crow Bureau of Indian Affairs social services and the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and federal missing person's specialist Ernie Weyand for the quick response to the missing girl. 

As of Monday, 24% of the 149 missing people in Montana were identified as Indigenous, according to the Montana Department of Justice. 

In Montana, Native Americans are four times more likely to go missing than non-Natives, while they account for only 6% of the overall population, according to the DOJ.

According to a recent study released by the DOJ, the vast majority of people reported missing in Montana are younger than 18. 

From 2017 to 2019, the three-year period of the study, there were a little more than 5,500 missing person reports, but more than 2,000 of those reports were people who were reported missing multiple times.

