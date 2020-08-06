Federal MMIP cold case office opens in Billings

A federal office meant to solve cold cases in Indian Country opened Thursday in Billings, one of seven across the nation meant to address missing and murdered Indigenous people.
The cold case office is the third to open under the Operation Lady Justice Task Force, a federal MMIP task force that was created by President Donald Trump in November 2019 to address the disproportionately high rates of missing Indigenous people.
Cold case offices opened in Minnesota and Rapid City, South Dakota; and four more will be established in New Mexico, Arizona, Alaska and Tennessee.
The office in Billings will be staffed by newly appointed special agents with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services, along with the FBI and tribal law enforcement agencies.
The news of the cold case office was welcomed across Indian Country in Eastern Montana.
“For far too long have Crow Tribal members and other federally recognized Indian tribal members been victims of crimes that have gone unsolved, uninvestigated and unresolved,” said Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid in a press release.
Big Horn, Rosebud and Yellowstone Counties all had the highest rate of missing Indigenous people in the state from 2017 to 2019 , according to Montana Department of Justice data.
Recently, Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Pena called on Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.), and U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) for a formal inquiry into three recent deaths on the reservation.
Pena expressed frustration at the lack of communication between the BIA, which polices and investigates crimes on the reservation, and the tribe.
"Over the years, missing and murdered Indigenous women and other Native American victims have been minimized and were often times invisible to the justice system,” Pena said Thursday in a press release.
The Crow Tribe also recently formed their own police department after expressing concern and frustrating by the lack of policing by the BIA.
One goal laid out by Not Afraid for the new police force was to address the high number of missing people within the reservation.
In Montana, Native Americans make up 27% of the missing person's cases, despite being only 6% of the population, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
The number of missing Indigenous people is likely higher, as they go unreported or are misreported as a different race.
Native Americans are also nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the state's general population.
In the U.S. there are more than 1400 unsolved Indigenous missing person cases, according to the Department of the Interior.
High-profile cases and increased awareness of the high number of missing people led to the creation of a statewide task force in Montana in 2019.
The task force is working to identify barriers to local, state, federal and tribal agencies working together on missing persons cases, and hear feedback from tribal communities before issuing a report to the legislature this September.
The federal task force aims to collect and manage data across jurisdictions; establish protocols cases; improve the response to investigative challenges; and provide clarity on the roles, authorities and jurisdiction for those involved.
Both Daines and Tester expressed gratitude and relief in written statements at the creation of the office.
"As these offices are stood up, we will be better positioned to resolve these cold cases for the victims and their families," said Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Katuk Sweeney.
