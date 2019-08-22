The U.S. Attorney’s Office will not seek federal charges in the death of Henny Scott, a 14-year-old Lame Deer girl whose body was found on Dec. 28, 2018, on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
After an investigation by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs, the office determined it can't prove a federal crime was committed, according to a press release from the office.
Henny was last seen on Dec. 8, 2018, when she walked away from a residence in the Muddy Creek area west of Lame Deer. Her body was found 200 yards from the residence.
A forensic examination determined Henny's death was accidental, and that she died of hypothermia. The forensic examination did not find any significant trauma or pre-existing disease.
The last time Henny was seen alive, she was wearing light-weight clothing in below-freezing temperatures, according to the release. Alcohol use also was a significant condition of her death, according to forensic examination.
As in all cases under its consideration, the responsibility of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is to determine whether a federal crime has been committed and whether it can prove all elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. In this case, the office cannot prove any federal crime was committed when Henny walked away from the residence.
“This case has been a priority of this office, the FBI and BIA," U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said. "Henny Scott’s death has deeply affected her family and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and has drawn significant public concern. We send our sympathies to Ms. Scott’s family and to the entire tribal community."
A 14-year-old girl was reported missing then found dead two weeks later on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Grieving the loss of Henny Scott, her family raise questions about the investigation into her disappearance and death.