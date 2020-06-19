Happy Birthday Sal: Family, friends honor missing Hardin girl found dead

The then-16-year-old was returning to Hardin from a New Year’s Eve party. On the way to Hardin the van she was riding in broke down, and Selena and another woman got out of the car while the driver tried to start it, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reported at the time.

Once the van restarted the driver drove off, saying that another person was coming to pick the pair up. Selena reportedly walked away from the rest stop, inadequately dressed for the weather, and was never seen alive again.

Foul play wasn’t suspected, the sheriff’s office said. Her death, by hypothermia, was ruled accidental, according to four state medical examiners who signed her autopsy.

'We took each other in'

Best friends Alden, Lefaye Russell and Alyssa Pretty Weasel all began searching for Not Afraid the day she disappeared. They searched for 16 days straight. During that time life felt surreal and school was unbearable, Alden said.

After Selena was found, Alden, Lefaye and Alyssa did their work in the counselor’s office.

“There would be students and teachers ask you, ‘Are you fine?’” Alden said. “What are you going to say? No? I couldn’t handle it.”