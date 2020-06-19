Happy Birthday Sal: Family, friends honor missing Hardin girl found dead

At an Interstate 90 overpass just west of Hardin, a group of about 25 people quietly sang Happy Birthday for Selena Not Afraid.
Thursday, June 18, would have been Selena Not Afraid’s 17th birthday. It's been almost six months since the teen was found dead after she went missing from a rest stop between Hardin and Billings.
The group of friends and family gathered at the North Torske Overpass about 5 miles west of Hardin, a favorite spot of Selena’s, to light paper lanterns and commemorate her and her twin sister Zoey’s birthday. Zoey died in 2014 by suicide at 11 years old.
While the sun was setting, semi-trucks and a few cars honked as dozens of lanterns floated above.
Laughter and shouts rang out at the happy gathering. It was a day of celebration, said Terrel Alden, best friend to Selena.
“We shouldn’t let this be a day of sadness,” Alden said. "In memory of Salbell" read Alden’s lantern, an homage to her nickname. Others read "Happy Birthday Zoey and Selena."
Selena went missing on Jan. 1 at a rest stop between Billings and Hardin. She was found dead 20 days later within a mile of where she was reported missing.
Selena is just one of many missing and murdered indigenous people in Montana, where Native Americans, particularly young women, go missing or are murdered at a much higher rate than non-Natives.
The then-16-year-old was returning to Hardin from a New Year’s Eve party. On the way to Hardin the van she was riding in broke down, and Selena and another woman got out of the car while the driver tried to start it, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reported at the time.
Once the van restarted the driver drove off, saying that another person was coming to pick the pair up. Selena reportedly walked away from the rest stop, inadequately dressed for the weather, and was never seen alive again.
Foul play wasn’t suspected, the sheriff’s office said. Her death, by hypothermia, was ruled accidental, according to four state medical examiners who signed her autopsy.
'We took each other in'
Best friends Alden, Lefaye Russell and Alyssa Pretty Weasel all began searching for Not Afraid the day she disappeared. They searched for 16 days straight. During that time life felt surreal and school was unbearable, Alden said.
After Selena was found, Alden, Lefaye and Alyssa did their work in the counselor’s office.
“There would be students and teachers ask you, ‘Are you fine?’” Alden said. “What are you going to say? No? I couldn’t handle it.”
The friends met while at Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy, a private K-8 school, in St. Xavier. The small class grew close and after graduation Alyssa, Alden, Lefaye and Selena remained friends — all attending Hardin High.
“We took each other in as brothers and sisters,” Alden said.
Earlier Thursday evening, some of Selena’s closest friends gathered at Alden’s grandparents’ house in Hardin to eat and play games before lighting lanterns.
It was the first time the high school-aged friends were able to see each other since Selena’s funeral in February, including Tayzha Stewart, and Pretty Eagle alumnus Kevin Shane, who both go to different high schools.
When COVID-19 hit it was hard for the friends. School moved online and restrictions from the state and on the Crow Reservation made traveling to see each other difficult.
It was hard not to see each other, Alden said.
Having already experienced the loss of two sisters and her older brother, Selena was the rock of the friend group, always reminding them to smile and remain positive, he said. There was hole left in the group without her.
When Selena went missing, national news outlets flocked to Hardin to cover the plight of murdered and missing indigenous women. But then they all left.
There was a funeral for Selena, and after it felt like people moved on, Alden said.
“Some people just forgot about it. Like it didn’t happen. Like she didn’t just die,” he said.
For Alden, Thursday meant a day of remembering Selena and making sure others remembered her too.
The freshest memories are cruising around Hardin while singing along to Selena’s favorite song, “That Girl is a Cowboy” by Garth Brooks, and spending time at Torske overpass and competing to see who could get the most honks from passing semi-trucks.
“It’s hard realizing that she’s not here anymore,” Alden said. “What keeps me going is the memories we had together and the memories we were supposed to make together.”
They had a plan to recreate their eighth grade yearbook photo when they graduated at Hardin High and plans to eventually go to college together. Selena and Alden made pinky promises to get tattoos together. Last week Alden got a tattoo for Selena on his right arm.
"She wasn’t here to get it with me, but I got one," he said.
Quarantined in Fort Belknap, Selena's aunt and family spokesperson Cheryl Horn regretted not being able to spend Selena’s birthday with her mother, Jackie Big Hair.
The day dredges up painful memories, but Horn wants to see the positive in the day.
"I’m thankful for everybody who remembers her birthday and uses that as a time to say ‘we didn’t forget,’” Horn said.
Under review
Unlike many families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, Selena’s family could lay her to rest.
In Montana Native Americans make up more than 25% of missing persons cases, despite making up only 6.7% of the population. Most missing people in Montana skew younger than 24.
Big Horn County has the highest per capita rate of missing people in the state, according to DOJ data.
That number is likely higher, as Indigenous missing people go unreported or are misreported. Native Americans are nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the state's general population.
Of those who went missing 97% were found, either alive or dead. And 45% of autopsies conducted found the nature of the death to be "accidental."
Her family has advocated for justice for Selena and for all murdered and missing Indigenous people, asking for swift law enforcement responses when people go missing and more thorough investigations into their deaths.
Five months after her funeral her family still wants justice, frustrated with how her disappearance and the subsequent investigation were handled. Her birthday serves as a reminder that no one has been held accountable for her death, Horn said.
“Life still goes on with unanswered questions,” Horn said. “You still go to bed praying the DOJ (Department of Justice) and county attorney have good intentions with holding people accountable.”
The DOJ Department of Criminal Investigations opened a review into her case at the end of January, upon the request of the sheriff’s office. Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid also called for state assistance.
Now, almost six months later the review is coming to a close, according to Department of Justice spokesperson John Barnes.
It has been a waiting game for Horn and other family members, who are still holding up hope that the DOJ review might bring forward new evidence or leads in her case.
"I’m taking that as they’re looking a every angle and everything won’t be overlooked," she said. "I still have faith in the system."
The DCI is reviewing “investigative files” as well as evidence from all agencies involved in the investigation.
“It’s not uncommon for a law enforcement agency to ask DCI to review a death investigation,” Barnes said, in an email. DCI reviews happen about three times a year and most reviews take several months, he said.
Once completed the review will go to the Big Horn County Attorney’s office, he said.
Selena’s death was ruled accidental at the end of February. She died of hypothermia, and there was no evidence of violence, according to the autopsy signed by four state medical examiners.
"They say hypothermia," Horn said. "There’s still questions about what led up to the hypothermia."
In an email, Harris said the office may pursue prosecution for those involved in her disappearance if the review turned up sufficient evidence.
“As a family, with everything you hear and all the rumors, I don’t know when you’ll ever be relieved until somebody is held accountable,” Horn said, questioning why Selena was left at the rest stop to begin with. "That will never be answered to our sanctification."
Photos: Lanterns honor Selena and Zoey Not Afraid
