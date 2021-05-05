Hardin teen one of hundreds remembered on MMIP awareness day

Several people wearing red gathered on the steps of the Big Horn County Courthouse on Wednesday, most of them carrying signs with the name of a young woman who had just turned 18 when she went missing.

The friends and family of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places remembered her as a tenacious person. She had enough ambition to fight past dyslexia and earn the grades needed to compete in cross country, wrestling and football as a Hardin Bulldog.

“She was also very protective. She looked out for her friends who lived under less-than-great circumstances, and invited them in. I would have a lot of kids staying over. She did that with animals, too … I think we had about 100 dogs one year,” said Yolanda Fraser, one of Stops Pretty Places’ grandmothers who has stood in front of the county courthouse to ask for county officials to act at least 10 times.

Stops Pretty Places was last seen by her family just after her 18th birthday in August 2019. Two days after being reported missing, a jogger found her body in the yard of a Hardin home. More than 18 months later, her parents, grandparents and aunts have many photos and memories, but still no answers about what happened to her.