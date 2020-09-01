‘In protest and grief:’ 1 year after Hardin teen's death, family still searches for closure

It's not the first time family has organized to call for more information about her death. Bulltail has testified during listening sessions for the federal Missing and Murdered Indigenous People task force, Operation Lady Justice, and spoke during the Democratic National Convention Native American caucus to raise awareness on her niece's case.

"Nothing we can do will bring her back," Bulltail said Saturday morning during an intimate family memorial at the site where she was found.

Still, the family is searching for answers.

The apparent slow response from local law enforcement, including the later discovery that the agency failed to report her missing to the state database, according to the family’s lawyer, has led the family to doubt whether they will ever truly know what happened to her. Because of this, her family has asked higher authorities to take over the case, including the FBI.

Resilient

Stops Pretty Places would have turned 19 on Aug. 14.

She was an enrolled Crow tribal member, but also had roots in the Northern Cheyenne, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara tribes. She would have been a senior at Hardin High School this school year.