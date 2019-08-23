Family and friends of Henny Scott, the missing 14-year-old girl who was found dead 200 yards from her home west of Lame Deer in December, expressed anger and dismay online Friday after the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it would not pursue federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announcement came late Thursday; a press release went out to the public at 7:30 p.m.
"We needed to meet with the family first," said U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.
The investigation into Henny's death began in late December and was a joint effort between the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Similar to investigations at the local and state level, federal law enforcement conducts its investigation and reports its findings to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The U.S. Attorney's Office in turn makes the determination of whether to prosecute.
With Henny's case, one of the factors in the length of the investigation was "getting social media to comply with subpoenas," Alme said.
In the end, FBI and BIA officers didn't find enough in their investigation to seek charges, he said. There wasn't enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a federal crime had been committed, he added.
A forensic examination determined Henny's death was accidental, and that she died of hypothermia. The forensic examination did not find any significant trauma or pre-existing disease.
The last time Henny was seen alive she was wearing lightweight clothing in below-freezing temperatures. Alcohol use also was a significant condition of her death, according to forensic examination.
The news on Thursday that officials would not seek charges in the case came as a blow to family and friends.
"Reading this was super hard for me," said Isabella Old Elk, posting on Facebook about the news. "She may be gone and not have a voice but I’ll be damned if I let her story go unheard."
Gazette reporters reached out to members of Scott's family on Friday, but as of press time none had responded.
Henny was last seen on Dec. 8, 2018, when she walked away from a residence in the Muddy Creek area west of Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
She was missing 19 days before the FBI issued a public advisory based on information that was listed on the state’s public database website but not widely broadcast. Her body was found by a volunteer search party two days after the state issued the advisory.