The body of missing teen Selena Not Afraid was found Monday morning near the rest area where she was reported last seen, according to Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair.
Big Hair said federal law enforcement agents found Not Afraid's body around 10:30 a.m., approximately three-quarters of a mile to the southwest of the rest stop where she was last reported seen.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, Big Horn said, in a press release.
"Please keep Jackie, Leroy and their extended family members in your thoughts and give them the time and space to grieve and come to grips with this terrible loss," Big Hair wrote.
Selena's mother is Jackie Big Hair, and her father is Leroy Not Afraid.
Selena's auntie Cheryl Horn took to social media Monday to thank those who helped in the search.
"We brought our baby girl home," he wrote. "Now she can Rest In Peace. Jackie and I want to thank everyone for helping us bring our girl home."
Selena had been missing since New Year's Day, when she reportedly walked away from a rest stop along I-90 between Billings and Hardin.
Since then, volunteers and law enforcement have been combing the area in search of the 16-year-old, who was reportedly riding in a van back to Hardin after attending a New Year's party in Billings.
Big Hair said it was a Department of Interior search team that found Selena's body during a "systematic grid search" of an area southwest of the rest area.
Big Hair thanked all the agencies and volunteers involved in the search, as well as those who donated food and water for the searchers and their family.
A specialized Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team from the FBI joined the search for the missing girl Jan. 8.
The investigation was led by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office. Multiple local, state and federal agencies were involved as well. Searches have included helicopters, thermal drones, K-9s, and ground searches on foot, by ATV and on horseback.
Selena's family and friends gathered at the I-90 rest stop for nearly two weeks, providing water and supplies to search groups and working to keep the public's attention on the case.
Big Hair said an autopsy had not yet been scheduled, but that one would likely take place Tuesday or Wednesday.
