MMIP advocates turn to social media to keep movement alive during COVID-19 pandemic

The missing and murdered indigenous people movement, aimed at raising awareness of the high rates of missing Native Americans, garnered national media attention in 2019.
In Montana, the state saw changes to law and a focused effort toward collecting better data and better understanding the longtime problem.
Montana's delegation in Washington, D.C., brought the issue to light on the Senate and House floor, and a task force in the state has continued to work on recommendations of how Montana could track and curb the number of Native people who are killed or who disappear.
And in the state's largest towns, from Billings to Missoula, crowds took to the streets, wearing red and marching in solidarity.
But, as attention has turned to the COVID-19 pandemic, MMIP advocates fear they have lost momentum for their cause.
Shifting focus
In 2019 Montana took steps to recognize that Native people face a higher risk of going missing or murdered than any other demographic in the state.
Native Americans make up about 6% of Montana's the population, but consistently account for more than 27% of all statewide missing person's cases, according to data from the Montana Department of Justice.
That number is likely higher, as Indigenous missing persons go unreported or are misreported. Native Americans are nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the state's general population.
The state enacted laws allocating funding to create a database of missing Indigenous people, hired a missing persons specialist, and created a task force.
As bills worked through the Legislature, marches, rallies and events took place across the state to raise awareness for the issue.
The work by community activists came to a head in January, after a 16-year-old girl from Hardin, Selena Not Afraid, seemingly walked away from a rest area halfway between Hardin and Billings and vanished.
Selena was found dead 20 days later about a mile from where she was last seen, but her case and the search effort to find her drew global media attention.
“We had a roaring fire going, where it almost felt out of control and now we just have these tiny little embers,” Annita Lucchesi said, the executive director of the Sovereign Bodies Institute.
SBI is an organization based out of California that has tracked MMIP cases nationwide. In February, the SBI also hosted a large MMIP rally in Hardin.
As gatherings and large events have been prohibited and canceled in Montana and nationwide in response to COVID-19, advocates like Lucchesi are figuring out how to keep the fire going.
That’s been difficult for many families who distrust that local law enforcement is taking their cases seriously. They often have used public gatherings as a means to put pressure on local authorities handling missing persons cases.
“It’s really frustrating and hurtful for families who can’t do vigils or awareness walks and things like that,” Lucchesi said.
The pandemic has made it more difficult for some families to receive updates on ongoing investigations into their family members’ deaths or disappearances, she said.
Cheryl Horn, Selena’s auntie, has been waiting to hear the results of a DOJ review into Selena’s case.
Despite frequent calls to investigators, Horn and other close family members haven’t heard any updates.
As updates stall, Horn's friends and family have reached out to her to ask, what’s next for MMIP?
“Thank God for social media, otherwise we wouldn’t be doing much,” Horn said. Horn has joined the MMIP movement since her niece’s January disappearance.
Social media has often been a tool used by advocates and families of missing and murdered Natives to raise awareness about their cases. Families turn to Facebook and other platforms first to post missing persons fliers and organize searches.
Now more than ever cases are shared, educational posters and fliers are circulating, and the MMIP movement is even participating in viral video trends.
“We’re trying to send each other encouraging messages and keep telling each other: we’re all in the same boat, so don’t feel discouraged,” Horn said. “…people are trying really hard on Facebook to keep up awareness.”
As Facebook pages stay active, organizers are biding time until the pandemic ends and events may be held again, Horn said.
“The people who are carrying torches are still carrying them. They’re just rescheduling,” Horn said.
Both Lucchesi and Horn said they don't think regaining momentum once the pandemic ends will be difficult in Montana.
"We’ll be able to rebuild momentum pretty fast, at least in our own communities, because there’s so many passionate about the issue," Lucchesi said.
Government efforts stalled
Last year saw the formation of a statewide task force to address MMIP. In November, a presidential task force was also created to address MMIP — nicknamed Operation Lady Justice.
Operation Lady Justice is meant to examine issues facing missing person investigations and analyze existing databases, among other duties. If it isn't renewed, the task force's term will dissolve in two years, after submitting a final report to the president.
Both the state and federal task forces have said feedback will be gathered from affected communities and tribal leaders to hear concerns from those who are most immediately impacted by MMIP.
But, as travel has been all but stopped in the past few months, those listening sessions and community meetings have been canceled.
For the statewide task force that means some communities’ feedback could be left out of the September report to the state legislature.
Particularly, the task force has been unable to hold community meetings in the Fort Belknap, Rocky Boy and Fort Peck communities.
“It’s definitely our intent to get feedback from communities about experiences from families, or law enforcement’s responses to families (of missing people),” Looping in Native Communities coordinator Tina Chamberlain said.
Four Operation Lady Justice listening sessions have been postponed or canceled indefinitely, including a meeting in Billings previously scheduled for July.
“That task force has a two-year expiry date,” Annita Lucchesi said. “I don’t know if it’ll be expanded, or if listening sessions won’t be happening. It hasn’t been clear.”
For many tribes in Montana, the federal task force was an acknowledgement of a crisis that for years they felt had been ignored, but without testimonies from families of murdered or missing loved ones or tribal leaders, Lucchesi is worried the task force won’t fully capture the issue.
Bracing for more cases
As organizers feel the loss of rallies and marches, some braced for more MMIP cases as experts say the pandemic may increase domestic violence, sex trafficking and abuse among Montana’s most vulnerable populations.
Domestic violence shelters in Montana have prepared for an increase in demand for services, and those monitoring child abuse in the state have warned that school closures might lead to more abuses that go unreported.
With job insecurity and more people unemployed, experts have also warned about an increase in sex trafficking as vulnerable women look to alternative means to secure an income, according to the Polaris Project, national nonprofit that runs a human trafficking hotline and tracks trafficking cases.
Montana hasn’t seen any marked increase or decrease in missing persons amid COVID-19, according Jennifer Viets, the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse manager.
Viets told the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force during a meeting on Wednesday that the numbers have remained steady, in the 140s and 150s since the pandemic hit.
On Wednesday Montana had 145 missing people; 25% of those cases were Indigenous people.
However, Viets did say the Missing Persons Clearinghouse — which is the database for Montana’s missing person reports — has seen an uptick in missing youths, likely due to school closures.
Most of the runaways have been found within days of the initial reports, Viets said.
Teens and adolescents might be taking the school shutdowns and stay-at-home orders harder than others, Zoe Barnard told The Billings Gazette. Barnard is the Addictive and Mental Disorders Division Administrator with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
In Eastern Montana the most recent cases have been young teen girls, including 16-year-old Selena, 18-year-old Kaysera Stops Pretty Places and 15-year-old Henny Scott.
Horn is worried that teens cooped up from COVID-19 closures will run away or go missing.
MMIP task force member Patricia Iron Cloud Runs Through also voiced her concerns during Wednesday’s conference call about the heightened risk to women and girls in the area due to the pandemic, and partly from news of Keystone XL Pipeline construction. Construction of the pipeline was recently blocked by a judge.
“We’re worried about domestic violence, and worried about our women being stolen off our reservation,” she said.
