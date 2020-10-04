MMIP Community Gathering planned

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Zonta Club of Billings is partnering with local community experts and leaders to host a virtual event recognizing the plight of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The event MMIP Community Gathering will take place virtually from 1-3 p.m. and is a follow-up from the inaugural MMIW March held in April 2019.

The MMIP Community Gathering is a public event for activists, community members and supporters to raise awareness and bring justice to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people and to ensure this crisis is not forgotten amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release from organizers, the event will include state government representatives, survivors and local community advocates, all discussing legislation, sharing stories and providing suggestions for future action to combat this crisis. Artist Jaime Black, creator of the REDress Exhibit, will close the event with an introduction to her exhibit, which will be installed at Skypoint, Oct. 4-18.

The Billings community continues to band together to bring awareness to this issue as COVID-19 exacerbates violence and trafficking across the country. Reports from around the world indicate an increase in intimate partner violence resulting from necessary COVID-19 measures.