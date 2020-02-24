MMIP families request reviews of both cold and active cases at Hardin rally

HARDIN — Cheska Not Afraid came to advocate for her close friend, Shacaiah Blue Harding, during a rally for Murdered and Missing Indigenous People in Hardin Monday. Last seen in Billings two years ago, Harding is still missing.
Not Afraid wants her friend found. During the rally Not Afraid wore a shirt for her cousin, Selena Not Afraid, who went missing on Jan. 1 and was found dead 20 days later a mile from where she was last seen.
“I’m only 20 years old and I’ve lost two people already,” Not Afraid said. “I shouldn’t be holding two signs,” she added.
During many emotional testimonies, more than a dozen families of MMIP shared the difficulties they’ve experienced getting justice for their loved ones.
The families spoke at the steps of the Big Horn County Court House in Hardin on Monday afternoon. The rally was organized by the Sovereign Bodies Institute, an organization that has worked to chronicle murdered and missing people’s stories, compile databases, and research the issue.
Annita Lucchesi, executive director of SBI, said the group has been working with more than 20 families connected with MMIP cases, and have drafted a letter to local, state and federal authorities requesting intervention and review in both cold and active MMIP cases in Big Horn, Yellowstone and Rosebud counties.
“Our request includes all cases understood as missing persons cases, homicides, suspicious deaths, and cases in which manner of death was classified as undetermined, exposure, or otherwise wrongfully classified as natural causes,” the statement reads.
The letter, signed by about 20 families, also called for a review of investigations and investigators assigned to the cases.
“What we’re doing is building a collective voice of all of the families here in these three counties,” Lucchesi said. "What we’ve seen is that law enforcement may give justice here and there. ... It's not systemic and not for everyone."
The SBI will also provide a liaison to help families communicate with law enforcement and media, and provide emotional support, she said.
In Montana, Native Americans make up 6% of the overall population, but consistently account for more than 27% of missing person cases, according to data from the Montana Department of Justice. Two-thirds of missing cases are of women or girls.
SBI focused on Rosebud, Big Horn and Yellowstone counties because it says the three counties have the highest rates of MMIW cases in Montana. The organization, which has been working to document MMIW cases, has identified 60 MMIWG cases in Big Horn, Rosebud, and Yellowstone counties combined.
The SBI also hosted a vigil for Allison High Wolf on Sunday, a Native woman who died in in a hotel fire in Hardin 6 years ago. High Wolf's family maintains she died under mysterious circumstances and wants to see justice. Her mother, Pauline High Wolf, said the rally helped her feel validated.
Others spoke about their loved ones still missing. Doreen White Dirt spoke about her experience after her son, Evander White Dirt, went missing in 2019.
"Don't underestimate when your kids go out," she said. "They may never come back."
Having a missing loved one is not something you can prepare for, Not Afraid said.
She, and other friends and family, still actively search for Harding. Day to day she constantly finds herself scanning sidewalks and streets in Billings looking for any kind of clue.
“I don’t think people understand how hard it is to look for somebody,” she said.
