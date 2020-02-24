MMIP families request reviews of both cold and active cases at Hardin rally

Annita Lucchesi, executive director of SBI, said the group has been working with more than 20 families connected with MMIP cases, and have drafted a letter to local, state and federal authorities requesting intervention and review in both cold and active MMIP cases in Big Horn, Yellowstone and Rosebud counties.

“Our request includes all cases understood as missing persons cases, homicides, suspicious deaths, and cases in which manner of death was classified as undetermined, exposure, or otherwise wrongfully classified as natural causes,” the statement reads.

The letter, signed by about 20 families, also called for a review of investigations and investigators assigned to the cases.

“What we’re doing is building a collective voice of all of the families here in these three counties,” Lucchesi said. "What we’ve seen is that law enforcement may give justice here and there. ... It's not systemic and not for everyone."

The SBI will also provide a liaison to help families communicate with law enforcement and media, and provide emotional support, she said.

