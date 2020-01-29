Montana's Criminal Justice division to review, assist in Selena Not Afraid death investigation

The Division of Criminal Justice will assist with and review the investigation into Selena Not Afraid's death, after the lead investigating agency requested help.

Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair on Tuesday asked for help from the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation for the investigation into the Hardin teen's death.

The 16-year-old's body was recovered about a mile from where she was last seen on New Year's Day at a rest stop along Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin on Jan. 20.

She died of hypothermia, and there was no evidence of violence, according to the preliminary autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner.

The DCI will begin reviewing the "investigative materials and evidence" from the county and other agencies involved in the investigation, according to a statement from DCI administrator Bryan Lockerby.